Jill Johnson/JPI

There is so much more ahead for the NBC soap actress’ character in Salem.

Last Monday, June 21, Days of Our Lives veteran actress Deidre Hall celebrated her 45th anniversary playing Dr. Marlena Evans. Unwinding from all of the excitement, the NBC soap opera star shared beautiful photos from the studio of the party commemorating her special milestone. “It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating 45 years as Marlena. How lucky to do a job I love with people I adore.”

Thinking back on the anniversary-themed cake and the party, she revealed, “[It] was delicious and a complete surprise, as was the mosaic and flowers from the fans.”

A few of Evans’ castmates quickly chimed in to honor the legend. “Congrats Dee,” cheered Alison Sweeney (Sami), as former co-star Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) sent her love. The soap’s past executive producer Greg Meng even gave a shout-out, “Congratulations!”

The weekend before her anniversary, Evans attended a pre-Daytime Emmys red carpet event and stopped to talk with Soaps.com correspondent Kristyn Burtt about a story that’s ahead for Marlena. However, the actress warned, “You’re gonna go, ‘I don’t even know if I can go for that’.” Watch for yourself!

While we leave you to ponder what could possibly be coming up next for Marlena in Salem, join us as we continue to celebrate Hall’s Days of Our Lives anniversary with a gallery below featuring photos of her Salem character through the years.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.