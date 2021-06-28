Jill Johnson/JPI

The former Salemite known for speaking her truth made a simple and beautiful statement about her sexuality.

Bold & Beautiful and Days of Our Lives alum Linsey Godfrey (ex-Caroline Spencer; ex-Sarah Horton) took to Instagram to mark the final days of Pride Month in a very special way — and with a very special look!

Known for speaking her truth, Godfrey opened up about her struggles with generalized anxiety and PTSD in 2019, and before that, about her experiences as a survivor of both sexual assault and cancer, specifically, stage III Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Speaking candidly about each of these things in a public forum so that others wouldn’t feel alone was an act of courage to be applauded.

Now, Godfrey, who exited Days earlier this year has come out, in a simple, yet beautiful, post about her sexuality during Pride month. With her gorgeous eyes painted in a vivid (eye-popping!) rainbow of colors, the actress stated, “Proud,” along with the hashtag, “bi-pride.” FYI, it includes a not-to-be-missed clip of the lovely batting her eyes to show off her magnificent make-up to full effect (click the arrow on the Instagram post to view).

Godfrey’s Days of Our Lives co-star, Paul Telfer (Xander) was front and center in the comment section below the post. He shared rainbows and an “excited” emoji to show his support — he is always one of her biggest supporters and it’s totally adorable.

With her announcement, the actress joins the ranks of other out and proud soap opera stars. Most recently, Young & Restless’ Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) came out as gay publicly for the first time, and last year, Y&R’s Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) came out as bi-sexual.

