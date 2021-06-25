John Paschal/JPI

Inside and out, this former soap opera star’s new home will make relaxing an easy task after a hard day at work.

Days of Our Lives alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) has had her fair share of ups and downs over the past few years, but the former daytime actress and Selling Sunset star has something big to celebrate — brand new living quarters! Yes, after going through a very public divorce to The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam), as well as a breakup with Dancing With the Stars’ Keo Motsepe, Stause is beginning a new chapter in her life and represented herself in the deal for a midcentury ranch in the Hollywood Hills, as first reported by Dirt.

The $3.3 million dollar purchase, listed with Ari Afshar and Iain Montford of Compass and originally priced at almost $4 million, is nestled inside a secure gate with a wide driveway that leads up to the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house, with a master bath containing a luxurious steam shower and soaking tub. With over 3,000 square feet, consisting of white interiors and wide-plank European oak flooring, the views of the canyon and the city are to die for!

Not to mention a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a gourmet kitchen and walls of folding glass leading to a heated pool, spa and outdoor living space like no other!

Don’t believe us? See for yourself by taking a virtual tour of the actress’ beautiful new home in Soaps.com’s photo gallery below.

