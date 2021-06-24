Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Ben and Ciara’s “constant roller-coaster” ride continues.

After having left a devasted Ben to go to Johannesburg with Theo on Days of Our Lives, Ciara makes her return to Salem next week. While there’s a good chance it has something to with those divorce papers Ben refuses to sign, Victoria Konefal hinted there could be some happiness for the duo as well.

Considering everything the young marrieds have faced over the years, including kidnappings, brainwashing and now Ciara’s amnesia, Cin could definitely use some joy.

When Soaps.com’s Kirstyn Burtt caught up with the Outstanding Younger Performer nominee on the Daytime Emmys red carpet, she asked the actress if there was anything she could share about Ciara’s upcoming return.

In response, the actress let out a loud laugh. “Unfortunately, there is nothing I can tease,” Konefal said.

“But there’s a lot to look forward to,” she quickly reassured. “So to anyone who is looking forward to it, please keep your eyes peeled because there will be drama, and it will be good.“

When further pressed about Ben and Ciara getting a happier storyline, Konefal remained tight-lipped, only allowing a smile and a nod, followed by, “You know what? Yeah.”

However, in echoing her on-screen love interest’s portrayer, Robert Scott Wilson, the actress reminded us, “You can’t see the rainbow without the storm.” Therefore, fans should expect as much drama as happiness.

