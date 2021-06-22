Jill Johnson/JPI

A beautiful love story tribute to the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s parents.

We send our deepest condolences to Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf (Brady), who lost his dad on Sunday, June 20 — Father’s Day. The NBC soap star shared a photo of his parents on his official Facebook page on Monday, June 21, and revealed, “They’re together now.”

He went on to explain that his dad “left us yesterday peacefully, painlessly, and most likely eagerly to be with the girl he could never be without.”

Fans may recall that back in February, Martsolf lost his mother and shared, “Heaven was fortunate today to have received this angel. My Mom was the most original mixture of beauty and toughness I’ve ever known.”

Following his father’s death, the actor expressed, “Today my heart is entirely broken” and thinking about his parents being together again, he went on to say, “I celebrate their union which so many of us yearn for in our lifetimes. Rest in peace, you beautiful couple. I will love you always.”

Martsolf also reposted another beautiful photo of his parents on Instagram captioned with the word “reunited,” along with “a beautiful love story that should inspire us all to love so deeply, so passionately so unconditionally.” The message, originally posted by the actor’s wife Lisa, described what love truly is and included, “I am happy your hearts are together. I am happy you showed my husband how to build a love like yours.”

Martsolf’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.

We invite our readers to take this time to remember those lost in our daytime community by viewing the photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.