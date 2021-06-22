Jill Johnson/JPI

“The name of the game is keeping them apart.”

It’s been a rough ride for Days of Our Lives‘ Ben and Ciara, who’ve faced one challenge after another almost from the moment they first crossed paths. And to say her most recent return — which ended with her leaving town on the arm of former beau Theo — frustrated the heck out of Cin fans would be an understatement. But never fear, because Robert Scott Wilson says happier days are ahead… sort of.

“I think they’ve got some much-earned happiness coming their way,” the handsome actor told Soaps.com on the Daytime Emmys red carpet. “I think they penned a great story for us. I know it’s what the fans have been wanting, so it’s one of those opportunities for us to take advantage of and have fun with it.”

Looking back on the supercouple’s relatively short but trouble-plagued history, Wilson acknowledged, “They’ve been through a lot of hurdles and a lot of angst, so it’s nice to have some light moments every once in a while.”

But of course, everyone knows the old trope that when it comes to soap couples, happy equals boring. “It’s a forbidden love story, and the name of the game is keeping them apart and making them fight for their love,” he said. “You’ve gotta fight for the good stuff.”

Things will not, however, be all sunshine and lollypops. “Nothing gold can stay,” he warned, adding, “We’ve gotta deal with something. It’s never that easy.”

You can watch the full video above to hear Wilson's thoughts on Ben's evolution and why he's so grateful to the fans who "know more about what's going on in the story than I do!"