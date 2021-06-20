Jill Johnson/JPI

The Salem hunk was “incredibly excited” about his unexpected weekend visitor.

Days of Our Lives’ Xander may have just blackmailed his way back into Basic Black, but at home away from the studio, the actor who portrays him, Paul Telfer, found himself dealing with things that were more “brown” in nature…

A huge brown bear, to be very specific. Telfer took to social media to share a photo of the large creature nuzzling through the woodsy area out back of his home, and rather than alarm, expressed enthusiasm. He tweeted, “There was a bear in our back yard and I’m incredibly excited about it.”

Not only was the visitor an impressive size, but he garnered an equally impressive reaction from at least one other soap star. Greg Rikaart (ex-Leo, Days of Our Lives; Kevin Fisher, Young & Restless) jumped into the comment section to exclaim, “Holy sh*t!” Right?! We have to say that was our first response as well… after all, this was in his backyard, and it’s worth mentioning that brown bears are very territorial, range from 200 – 850 lbs, and it’s mating season!

Telfer went on to explain that the sighting was something of a rarity given where his home is located, and said, “Our place is walking distance from a CVS, a YMCA, and 2 weed stores. Foothill Blvd is a stone’s throw away. Incredible. This is LA County! Love it.”

There was a bear in our back yard and I'm incredibly excited about it. pic.twitter.com/yOe8eZS7ZY — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) June 19, 2021

Have you ever had a close encounter with a bear? Are you enjoying Xander’s current storyline on Days of Our Lives? Let us know after looking back on Xander and Sarah’s love story in the photo gallery below.

