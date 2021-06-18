NBC screenshot

Some things are best kept a secret, or at least to one’s self!

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for June 21 – 15, sometimes sharing isn’t caring! Read on for the scoop.

Since arriving in Salem months ago, Paulina has had a mysterious agenda when it comes to her businesses and Horton Square. And while her daughter Chanel briefly got a glimpse of plans for the town center, she may not have fully comprehended her mother’s vision. Back in Salem after a trip, Paulina has wasted no time growing closer to Abe. However, some things are best kept between adults, namely the fact that Paulina and Abe hit the sheets and Paulina feels the need to tell Abe’s daughter, Lani, of all people!

And speaking of spilling secrets, Gabi is not about playing games when it comes to Jake and Kate. As Chad prepared to move Kate back into the DiMera mansion, he warned Jake to do right by Kate and that he could care less about Gabi. Chad later learned Kate was faking her blindness and agreed to help her make Jake and Gabi’s life hell. She might not get that chance, as Gabi is all about telling Kate the real deal in the promo for next week… and that’s that Jake doesn’t love her. Gabi better watch her back because we all know how dirty Kate can play when pushed.

And EJ makes the rounds in Salem and runs into not one, but two of Sami’s exes when he finds Lucas and Rafe together. EJ already suspects someone is trying to ruin his marriage to Sami, though doesn’t know the half of it, and neither Rafe nor Lucas seem to have time to make pleasant talk with the DiMera.

More: Wishing Shawn DIDN’T do that on Days!

And after learning that Dr. Snyder had been blackmailing Gwen into being a drug mule for him, Xander offered to help her out with the good doctor. Whether she wanted his help or not, Xander is offering it as he holds a knife to Snyder’s throat as Gwen screams at him to stop.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who EJ gets in touch with. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter Also, be sure to check out our gallery of soap stars with their dads in honors of Father’s Day via the below photo gallery.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube