Let the games begin!

Days of Our Lives ended on a thrilling cliffhanger last week when Sami opened the door to her estranged husband EJ. We knew he’d be popping up, but we didn’t know it would be immediately after Lucas gave Sami an impassioned speech about why they should be together.

“It’s called magic,” Lucas said. “That’s what we have. It’s honest, it’s real and it’s passionate. And I have never had it with anybody but you. And I want it again.”

Go in Sami! You know you still love Lucas. He’s the love of your life #Lumi #DAYS — Tori O’Leary (@danniebear87) June 9, 2021

Sami protested, claiming she was married. “What EJ and I had…,” she started to explain, until Lucas interrupted, pointing out she used the past tense when referring to her husband. “I’m your present,” Lucas countered. “I’m all in if you are.”

Just as a clearly affected Sami was about to respond, wouldn’t you know it, EJ knocked on the door.

So, now what? Will Sami choose the friend, lover and father of her children who has been there for most of her life — and wants another chance with her? Or will Sami try to make it work with the man she has spent more than a decade passionately loving and fighting with — and who fathered her other children — but who has been pushing her away?

When was the last time #DAYS or any soap did a REAL triangle where we didn’t know how it would turn out? Lucas/Sami/EJ is primed to give us that perfectly soapy triangle that could either way. https://t.co/Kzmzr36Jhm — teal (@realtealfeel) June 9, 2021

Tell us what you think in the comments after reliving Sami and Lucas' turbulent past in our photo gallery below.