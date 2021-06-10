Jill Johnson/JPI

“Big weights and giggles” are helping keep this Days’ fan fave in tip-top shape both physically and mentally.

Linsey Godfrey is lifting a massively heavy weight in her latest social media photographs, but what may be more important is the proverbial weight that’s been lifted off her shoulders as a result of her new regimen. The Days of Our Lives fave, who played Sarah Horton, confirmed weightlifting had “changed my relationship with my body,” but it went beyond the physical. She opened up to reveal, “This past year was about getting healthy for me. Body, mind and soul.”

The incredibly fit Godfrey seems to have hit her stride, if you will, in the gym, where she likes “watching the weights get bigger and heavier and the number of push-ups and pull-ups I can do get bigger,” and concludes, “I like the feeling of being strong.”

Noting she’s often asked about her diet as well as her exercise habits, Godfrey amazingly revealed that she doesn’t restrict herself, “I don’t stay away from anything except for things I don’t like the taste of haha! And I don’t drink.”

As for her workout regimen… she’s actually doing less, and remarked, “Weirdly enough this is the least I’ve ever worked out. I used to kill myself taking all these different classes throughout the week. We go two times a week and are consistent in that but that’s it. Just two times a week lifting heavy.”

Cheering Linsey on in the comment section was, unsurprisingly, her friend Paul Telfer, who plays her onscreen love interest, Xander, on Days. He dropped an enthusiastic, “Beefcake,” in all caps for emphasis, while Victoria Konefal (Ciara) posted ‘strong’ and ‘on fire’ emojis. Bold & Beautiful alum Felisha Cooper (ex-Sasha) told her former co-star (Godfrey appeared on the CBS soap as Caroline Spencer), “You are incredible!”

