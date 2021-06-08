John Paschal/JPI

It’s a race to save her family from a very deadly situation.

Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Marci Miller (Abigail) will be able to catch her outside of daytime in a new film this month. The NBC soap opera star will appear in the action thriller F.E.A.R., as reported by our sister site Variety.

Miller plays Josephine, a mother who will stop at nothing to protect her family against a terrifying pathogen and a band of vengeful marauders. The film will have a full home entertainment release in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, June 15 — so be sure to keep an eye out via your on-demand stations, as well as on DVD.

The poster art spells out F.E.A.R. with a specific warning, “Forget everything and run,” and, we have to admit, it’s clear why after watching the trailer below! See for yourself — if you dare.

When the actress isn’t exhibiting plenty of emotion and drama through her Salem character, she is enjoying being a first-time mom. Just the other day, she shared the most adorable photo of her daughter Willett wearing something very memorable from Miller’s childhood and stated, “Turns out this sucker’s got a few more laps around the block to make.”

If you think that’s cute, you’ll love our gallery below filled with photos of other soap stars and their real-life kids!

