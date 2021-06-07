Days of Our Lives’ Alum Unexpectedly Announces That She Tied the Knot: “We Got Married in a Fever.”
Jill Johnson/JPI
Kate Mansi shares her romantic “kiss the bride” moment with new husband Blake Levin.
It was finally the right time for Kate Mansi and fiancé Blake Levin to wed! The Days of Our Lives alum announced on social media that she married Levin on June 6, 2021, close to a year after their original wedding was canceled in a flurry of rubber stamps and tears back in August 2020 due to the lockdown situation amid the global pandemic.
And while it may not have looked like the nuptials the couple initially had planned, it was certainly every bit as romantic.
The pair tied the knot in an undisclosed location, seated at a table with what appears to be their officiant holding forth from a laptop, and PPE at the ready. Sure, Blake had a mask, rather than a corsage peeping out from his shirt pocket… but that kiss put lesser wedding smooches to shame!
Mansi, who recently completed filming on her new series, Casa Grande, shared several photos from the happy moment she and Levin became “man and wife,” as well as snaps of their onscreen officiant and witnesses, which included two very adorable pups under the table, who seemed to be caught up in the romance of it all themselves while indulging in a cute nose rub. (Click through the photos using the arrow at the side of the Instagram post).
Loads of Mansi’s soap star pals jumped into the comments to offer their surprised congratulations including Days of Our Lives’ Chrishell Stause (Jordan), Tamara Braun (Ava), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Christie Clark (Carrie), and co-executive producer Greg Meng. Also dropping hearts and well wishes were Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and alum Scott Reeves (Ryan), husband of Days’ alum Melissa Reeves (Jennifer).
We’re so happy for Kate and Blake! Please feel free to leave your congratulations for the newlyweds below after taking a moment to browse through soaps’ most memorable weddings of all time in the photo gallery below.
