Chris Haston/NBC

Lights! Camera! Giggles!

Life in Salem can be pretty darn dramatic, what with people donning body-altering masks, faking illnesses and treating death as a temporary condition. But trust us when we say that behind the scenes, the hard-working folks at Days of Our Lives manage to squeeze in a little fun, too. In fact, sometimes it can be downright crucial to do so.

Take, for example, Victoria Konefal’s first day on the set. “I was scared [bleepless],” Ciara’s portrayer told us last year. “I mean, this was a huge production, and I was stepping into what I knew was going to be an important part.”

Needless to say, the beauty was feeling a bit of pressure. But whenever she looks back at that day, “there is a moment that lives in my head, rent-free. I was working with Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire),” she relates. “It was our first time working together, but they’d become my best friends. And that day, there was a moment where Ciara rode into the middle of the town square, and my hair is tucked up in my helmet, so I take it off and shake it out.

“And because I was a recast, Tripp looked at me and said, ‘Wow, I guess Ciara’s not the same girl she was when she left,'” she goes on. “And the second the cameras stopped rolling, I cracked up. I completely lost it, because it was such a perfect, very meta moment.”

While we count down to Konefal’s latest return, join us in venturing behind the scenes for candid shots of your Days of Our Lives favorites like you’ve never seen them before. Trust us, these pics will put a big smile on your face. And who doesn’t need that right about now?