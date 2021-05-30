Everett Collection; J. Graylock, John Pascal, Paul Skipper, Howard Wise/JPI

Everything changed for Sami, and Salem, when Stefano’s son hit town.

James Scott burst onto the Salem scene on May 30, 2006, as the SORAS’d Elvis “EJ” DiMera. The actor had just come from All My Children, where he’d played the more mild-mannered Ethan Cambias. But from the start on Days of Our Lives, Scott captivated viewers with EJ’s charm and charisma while adding in more than a touch of scoundrel.

After his introduction as Sami’s neighbor (secretly sent to Salem by Stefano to kill John Black), EJ spent the next eight years scheming and romancing his way around Salem. From Kate to Sami to Nicole to Sami again and again, EJ was never boring — or alone. Despite their deeply troubling start — EJ forced Sami to sleep with him in exchange for saving Lucas’ life — EJami were never separated for long.

Even death couldn’t keep them apart as Sami searched the world for her beloved husband who was believed to have been shot to death in 2014. She was finally rewarded when she found EJ battered, bruised and burned in Dr. Rolf’s exploded lab.

It’s been seven years since we’ve seen EJ’s face. But’s that’s all about to change as he is finally coming home to Salem. However, he won’t look like Scott, who walked away from Days and Hollywood as a whole. Instead, Dan Feuerriegel will step into the dashing DiMera’s shoes beginning June 9 — and we can’t help but imagine all the storyline possibilities.

Upon his return, Susan and Stefano’s son is bound to discover that Sami slept with Lucas (twice), deepening the Lucas/Sami/EJ love triangle. But that’s not where the possibilities end. He could also reconnect with his brother Chad and possibly sister Kristen (if she isn’t in prison or on the run) and become embroiled in DiMera family business again. Perhaps, he’ll rekindle a spark with his ex-wife Nicole who’s feeling quite lonely these days without Eric. Or, maybe he’ll hook up with Kate in business (or pleasure) or bond with his stepdaughter Allie.

Anything's possible when EJ hits Salem, but what do you think will happen? Tell us below after looking through our photo gallery of EJ's life, loves and misdeeds.