Jen Lilley shares “a perfectly captured organic moment” as she marks 14 years with husband, Jason Wayne.

“Almost daily, if not several times a day, I think, how is this my life?” Jen Lilley exclaims. The lovely actress, best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and for her roles in ever-popular Hallmark movies, was referring to her relationship with husband, Jason Wayne, as she took to social media to mark their 14th wedding anniversary, which, incidentally, they both forgot!

Jen shared an impromptu snap of herself and Jason standing by a photo wall of happy memories and remarked, “It’s not a perfect photo, but it’s a perfectly captured organic moment from last night when we both realized we both forgot our anniversary was today.” This was followed by a laughing emoji to emphasize there were no hard feelings on either end.

The tribute to her husband, with whom Jen has built a beautiful family including their daughter, Julie Evangeline, who will turn two years old in July, and their adopted sons, brothers Kayden and Jefferey, continued with a run-down of his finest qualities: “[Jason] is selfless, patient, quiet, steadfast, hardworking, supportive, and kind. He has every fruit of the Spirit, and I can’t believe he’s mine.”

As the busy couple are both selfless advocates for several amazing causes, Jen didn’t miss the opportunity to give a shout-out to two of them, Thirst Project and Happy Trails for Kids, in her post.

