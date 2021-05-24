Sean Smith/JPI

One woman’s nightmare could very well be a blessing in disguise.

Fans of Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus (Gabi) will get to see her in a new, chilling role in the upcoming LMN premiere of Fatal Fiancé on Thursday, June 10, at 10 pm.

Banus will appear as Faith, the delusional ex-girlfriend of Leah’s (Brittany Underwood, (One Life to Live, Langston) fiancé Mark (Greg Perrow). After Faith kidnaps Leah on her wedding day, the soon-to-be bride manages to escape but in doing so she wonders if Faith was really delusional at all or simply trying to save her life.

More: Camila Banus breaks bad news to Jake/Gabi fans

Of the movie, Banus shared a “fun fact” with us, “The name was originally A Deadly Bridenapping, which was pretty atrocious! We were laughing about it, and eventually it was changed to A Bride’s Nightmare.”

As you can see, it was changed again after that. “We had a lot of fun filming, and luckily it was done during my break from the show,” she went on to say. “Plus, I got to work with Brittany Underwood, who was Langston on One Life to Live and Wally Kurth [General Hospital, Ned; Days of Our Lives, Justin], so it’s a lot of fun for soap fans.”

Watch the promo for a glimpse at the soap opera actors as Leah’s emotional rollercoaster begins.

While we wait for the thriller’s premiere on LMN, and as we watch the drama unfold in Salem between Banus’ Gabi and Jake, view our gallery filled with photos of Banus’ most memorable Gabi moments.

And don’t miss miss our gallery below featuring photos of soap stars and their real-life brothers.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: KW T.V/YouTube