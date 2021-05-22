Jill Johnson/JPI

A sick and deadly obsession.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for May 24 – 28, it’s over for Kristen, and possibly Jake and Gabi as well. Read on for the scoop.

Kristen’s game of revolving masks came to an end when she took one too many people hostage and couldn’t handle all the pokers she had in the fire at the same time. Though she paid Xander to kill Sami and Lucas for her, Sami offered him more money to let them go. Kristen also left Kate for dead on the floor of the DiMera mansion and tried to make a run for it, but ran straight into Lani. She finally turned herself in, but still has one more card to play.

At the station, Brady, who was the first to alert others that Kristen escaped prison, comes face to face with Kristen, who is about to become his ex. However Kristen is still holding Chloe hostage, and clearly is going to use that to her advantage. Oh, and what about poor Sarah? Will we ever hear from her again?

Meanwhile, Jake and Gabi found Kate after Kristen tried to off her, and got her to the hospital. However, she had to be put in a medically induced coma due to brain trauma. Gabi feared this turn of events might cause Jake to rethink his decision to be with her over Kate, but he promised her it changed nothing. Jake shouldn’t get ahead of himself, because he and Gabi are in for a huge shock when Kate wakes up and reveals she’s blind!

Will Jake stay with Kate out of guilt? And if so, will Kate use her condition to her advantage? This is Kate, so of course she will! Heck, we wouldn’t be shocked if at one point she recovers but continues to fake that she can’t see.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube