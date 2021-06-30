Copyright 2016 Crown Media United States LLC/Katie Yu

Hannah and Mike set out to solve another case in the midst of planning their wedding.

In May, Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney (Sami) teased big news to come, all while General Hospital newcomer Cameron Mathison was quarantined in Vancouver, Canada. It wasn’t long after that the actors revealed that they would be reuniting for a sixth installment of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series of Murder, She Baked titled Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Sunday, August 8, at 9 pm — with Sweeney serving as an executive producer.

Based on the novels by Joanne Fluke, new details have surfaced for Sweeney and Mathison’s next Eden Lake, Minnesota adventure as local baker Hannah Swensen and detective Mike Kingston. Even though the couple will be basking in the glow of their engagement, a murder at Hannah’s gym will put a damper on their wedding plans — not to mention how her need to sleuth will impact Mike’s investigation.

Sweeney shared a photo with castmate and One Life to Live alum and Chesapeake Shores’ Barbara Niven (Liz) to celebrate her “beautiful dear friend” and gushed, “We are so thrilled to be bringing back the characters Hannah and Delores to screens this summer.” So, it’s safe to say Hannah’s mom Delores will be in the mix!

On reconnecting with Sweeney in another Hallmark project, Mathison posted a photo during some downtime and stated, “What a blast shooting up in here Canada with these guys.”

