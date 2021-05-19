Jill Johnson/JPI

“I can’t make this clearer,” the actress said in shutting down rumors.

Fans were understandably upset when Linsey Godfrey unexpectedly exited Days of Our Lives back in March. After all, she and co-star Paul Telfer had captured lightning in a bottle with Sarah and Xander, the kind of good girl/bad boy combo that we soap fans can’t help falling for. Having them torn apart by Kristen’s latest scheme — and on their wedding day, no less — was a hard pill to swallow.

But since then, things have taken an ugly turn thanks to rumors regarding exactly what was behind Godfrey’s exit, with some connecting the actress’ recent openness regarding mental-health issues to her departure. Now, she has taken it upon herself to set the record straight.

More: Chrishell Stause reacts to Justin Hartley’s latest marriage

“I wanted to be clear,” she said on Twitter, “me choosing to be open about my mental health has always been as a means to help normalize the conversation around mental health. I want to help destigmatize these issues. Not because I’m taking a break from acting for my own mental health.”

Hi

I wanted to be clear, me choosing to be open about my mental health has always been as a means to help normalize the conversation around mental health. I want to help destigmatize these issues. Not because I’m taking a break from acting for my own mental health. — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) May 18, 2021

Continuing, she admitted, “I’m not sure how my history with cancer got brought into this, either. I’m an actor. Sometimes we’re working, and the other times, we’re auditioning. But making assumptions that it’s because of my mental health is the reason why me talking about mental-health issues is important.”

More: Brady Black’s wild life and wilder loves [PHOTOS]

Clearly, Godfrey’s attempt to do something positive has had an unexpectedly frustrating side effect. “I shared my diagnoses to show that mental health doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “I didn’t expect me sharing that would turn into a rumor mill as to why I’m not currently on a show. These thought processes are exactly why the discussion around mental health is so important.”

On the bright side, what followed was an outpouring of love and support from fans, many of whom opened up to share their own experiences. Which means at the end of the day, Godfrey brought people together and gave them a safe space in which to discuss incredibly difficult things without fear of judgment… a worthwhile achievement by any measure.

What do you say we continue our unofficial Linsey Godfrey Appreciation Day via the gallery below, in which we relive the rocky, riotous, romantic relationship of Sarah and Xander?