It’s not surprising that news of Justin Hartley’s marriage to Sofia Pernas left fans expressing concern about his most recent ex-wife, Chrishell Stause. And while Days of Our Lives’ Jordan — who’ll be paying brother Ben a visit soon despite having died last year — has not yet spoken publicly about the situation, those around her have certainly been talking on her behalf.

For example, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source as saying that while Stause felt “like things happened pretty fast” between Hartley and Pernas” (who were The Young and the Restless’ Adam and Marisa, respectively), she is “focused on her real-estate career, filming Selling Sunset and surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones.”

Translation: Living well is the best revenge.

Over at E!, their source reported that Hartley’s marriage was “not shocking” to Stause, adding that she “knows Justin falls fast and moves quickly. She wishes them well and has moved on from that part of her life. She’s finally been able to heal her heartbreak, and it’s taken a while for her to be in a good place.'”

E!’s source went on to say that while last season’s episodes of Selling Sunset — the Netflix reality series on which Stause stars as a high-end Realtor — focused heavily on her divorce from Hartley, the new season will see her exploring the dating scene in L.A.

“You will see her very happy,” they say… something we’re all no doubt thrilled to hear. While we wait for news on when Sunset‘s fourth season will drop, why not check out the gallery below in which we look at a slew of former real-life soap couples who you probably don’t even remember were together. Think of it as our way of reminding Stause that time truly does heal all wounds.