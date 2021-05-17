Chris Haston/NBC, Jill Johnson/JPI

Salem cast members past and present shake their hips for a good cause: “Hey, it was for the puppies.”

A group of Days of Our Lives actors past and present made sure the crowd got their money’s worth when they answered the call to help raise funds for Samantha’s Friends, a non-profit organization that provides service canines to individuals challenged by disabilities, this past weekend.

Mike Manning, who played Days’ Charlie Dale, took to Instagram to share some very fun photos of himself, Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Dario Hernandez; Rey Rosales, Young & Restless), Paul Telfer (Xander), Eric Martsolf (Brady), and Kyle Lowder (Rex) playing to the crowd from the stage.

Manning teased, “When they asked some of the Days cast to raise money at the Samantha’s Friends event, not sure if they wanted ‘Magic Mike’ to make an appearance, but he did.” He’s alluding to his impressive ability to work the runway, which can be seen in a video clip in the post. Of course, they all kept their clothes on, but the moves were there. Mike joked in his caption, “Call me if you need a stripper.”

It looked like the Days stars definitely went the extra mile, and had as much, if not more fun than the guests. The fun-loving would-be male dancer quipped, “Hey, it was for the puppies.”

Stacy Haiduk was also part of the fun event, and jumped into Mike’s comment section to enthuse, “Yeah, baby!” and drop a fire emoji. He responded by saying, “You made the show!” Okay, now we want to know what Stacy got up to on stage!

Samantha’s Friends shared a lovely group shot on their Facebook page from the event, which took place on Saturday, May 15 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. Happily, the CDC had dropped the mask mandate for vaccinated attendees — so many smiling faces; we love to see it!

