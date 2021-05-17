Jill Johnson/JPI

The future Mrs. Marlon Aquino was showered with attention this weekend.

No one has to tell us that Camila Banus is a queen of the first order — and on May 16, the actress revealed that her nearest and dearest were well aware of her status as well. As she shared images from her bachelorette party on Instagram on May 16, she exclaimed that she was “feeling so loved and cared for this weekend.”

How could she not, considering that Gabi’s portrayer was surrounded by not only love but, as far as we could see, an assortment of boas. (You can scroll through the photos in her Instagram post below.) “My family is so amazing,” she said, thanking mom Carmen, sister Gabriela and more “for making this important time in my life so very special. Thank you for knowing me so well, for every small detail…

“All the hugs and love,” she concluded. “Thank you.”

Regular readers of Soaps.com will recall that it was back in December of 2020 that Banus announced her engagement to Aquino. “It’s about time,” he joked. “Everybody, they were telling me, ‘When are you going to propose?’”

But when the time came, he made sure to get it right. “He got down on one knee,” said Banus. “There were tears in his eyes, and he did it.”

Needless to say, her reply was a resounding yes. On this happy occasion, stop off on your way to the comments to peruse photos of other Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life significant others.