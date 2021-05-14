NBCUniversal/Chris Haston; Howard Wise/JPI; Jill Johnson/JPI

“You won’t believe what’s coming!”

Ken Corday admits that he was essentially “on my knees, begging” for Days of Our Lives to be not only renewed but given the two-year extension it ultimately landed. “Frankly, it’s difficult to do our job if we have to be constantly looking over our shoulder,” he said. “So to know we have two years locked down, which is basically 520 episodes? That gives us the freedom to do what we do best!”

And what they do best is tell killer stories, one of which the executive producer is dying to share… but won’t. “We’re building the next nuclear bomb as we speak,” he teases. “Watch out, come the end of the Olympics, the beginning of the fall season: We’re about to knock viewers on their butts. Trust me, this will be great!”

While that’s not in the cards, summer will see the return of Victoria Konefal’s Ciara. The big question? How long will the actress and her much-loved alter ego stick around this time? While unable to discuss details, Corday is sure that “things will work out. I’m an eternal optimist. Even if Victoria books other jobs, she comes and goes, it’ll work out.”

One thing he truly believes is that “it might be time for Ben and Ciara to have a little happiness! Not to say that that’s the end of their story, because when people are just looking at one another lovingly over a cup of coffee, there’s not much drama there.”

The exec is also excited to see what’s next for the Price family, especially now that Jackée Harry’s Paulina has been put on contract. Making daytime a more diverse playing field is, he says, “extremely important.”

Even as the soap moves into the future, Corday references a long-gone slogan NBC once used to promote it. “Remember the old ‘It’s Getting Good Again’ ads, as if it wasn’t good to begin with? Well, trust me, when you see what [headwriter] Ron Carlivati has in store? Like I said, we are going to blow the audience away.”

As we raise a toast to two more years of Salem-based adventures, hit the comments section with what twists you hope might be ahead. Then join us in reliving some of the trials and tribulations which already have unfolded over the past 55 years in this jam-packed gallery of pics covering the soap’s entire history!