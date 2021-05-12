Jill Johnson/JPI

Wethink he’s right.

Some people have amazing poker faces. Harper Barash, the daughter of Days of Our Lives leading man Brandon Barash (Jake) and former wife Kirsten Storms, aka Maxie on General Hospital, is not one of them. So it wasn’t hard to deduce from the photo that Dad shared to Instagram on May 11 that the 7-year-old might approve of her new digs.

As Pops put it, “Methinks Harper loves her new room in her new house.”

More: Days of Our Lives’ fate revealed — renewed or cancelled?

Mm-hmm. We have a hunch that he’s right. From there, the actor, who met Harper’s mom when he was playing Johnny on General Hospital, went on to praise Sian Zeng as “a Jedi wallpaper master” — which, let’s be real, if you’re going to be a wallpaper master, is the kind you’re going to want to be.

“Thank you,” he continued, “for making Harper’s room look exquisite!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

Just last month, Barash shared a colorful pic of Harper as she was about to make her debut at a new school. “First day,” he captioned it. “Fresh start.”

More: Alison Sweeney’s keeping a secret… for now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

With the sweet personality her folks have shared on social media, we can only assume that Harper is already the belle of the cafeteria. The face doesn’t hurt, either. As Mom recently put it, “OMG, I could just eat” it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

While running the gamut of all the different ways you can say “Aww!” check out the below photo gallery of soap stars and their real-life kids.