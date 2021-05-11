Days of Our Lives’ Fate Decided: NBC Has Chosen to… Drumroll, Please…
… renew its one and only soap opera for a 57th season — and a 58th one!
All together now: Whew. After Days of Our Lives ceased production in mid-April, Sony Pictures Television and NBC reached an agreement to keep sands flowing through the hourglass for another two years, according to our sister site, TVLine.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of Our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said NBC EVP Michael Sluchan. “A big thank-you to [executive producer] Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”
Added Corday: “After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years. We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”
Even back when the show went dark, things were looking better for a renewal than they had in 2019 (when, you’ll recall, the entire cast was released from their contracts!). Nobody was commenting officially this spring, of course, but TVLine revealed that the writing team was still hard at work cranking out scripts.
Ya don’t do that kinda thing if you think that the end is nigh.
What’s more, an insider indicated to TVLine that “everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back.” As for viewers, we’d never be aware on air that anything had gone down, owing to the fact that the daytime drama tapes so far in advance that it had months’ worth of episodes banked.
Earlier this month, fans got another positive omen when, as Soaps in Depth reported, leading lady Tamara Braun (Ava) Instagrammed behind-the-scenes videos of herself at the studio and shared that she and her castmates were happily “back to work from our hiatus.”
Earlier this month, fans got another positive omen when, as Soaps in Depth reported, leading lady Tamara Braun (Ava) Instagrammed behind-the-scenes videos of herself at the studio and shared that she and her castmates were happily "back to work from our hiatus."