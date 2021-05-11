John Paschal/JPI

Daytime Emmy winner gives fans a peek into her latest project.

It’s already been an exciting week for Hallmark fans, given that the network has renewed its original drama When Calls the Heart. Now we have even more news to pass along to those who are always on the lookout for the next new Hallmark project.

Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney (Sami) gave fans a tease into what she was “feeling super motivated” for yesterday. With pen in hand and eyes on the screen of her tablet, the actress revealed, “Love getting to ‘knuckle down’ (as my father would say) and work out all the final details and logistics for my next Hallmark movie.”

Though specifics are being kept under wraps, Sweeney expressed, “Can’t wait to share with you all my next project!”

Last month, we brought fans news that Sweeney had joined other Hallmark faves in the upcoming trilogy, The Wedding Veil. Could this be the project she was teasing or, given how busy she stays, could it be something altogether new that has her deep in thought and working so hard?

One thing is for sure, before wrapping up her evening, just four days ago, she shared a beautiful photo from Vancouver, where a majority of Hallmark movies and series are filmed, and gushed, “Had to share this gorgeous sunset with you all. It takes my breath away.” She went on to talk about the intense rain they were hit with that day then “all of a sudden the sun just broke through the clouds. Wow.”

