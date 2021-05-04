Jill Johnson/JPI

Gorgeous Godfrey looks stunning in her mini modeling session of barely-there swimsuits.

Linsey Godfrey is clearly using her time since leaving Days of our Lives as Sarah to sculpt a healthy and beautiful body… that she’s not afraid to show off in the teeniest of bikinis!

More: Linsey Godfrey shares her mental health diagnosis

In a recent Instagram video, Linsey declared it to be summer, which meant that it was time for her to indulge what she calls her “bikini obsession.” The result? Let’s just say we can understand part of the reason Xander missed his Sarah when she left. His girl’s a stunner! Fun fact: Days of our Lives’ Paul Telfer and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) were among those who hopped into the comments to express their awe and leave some little fire emojis — so hot!

Linsey, who exited as Days of our Lives’ Sarah back in March, looked absolutely amazing switching through a series of barely-there trendy swimsuits. Black, orange, red, green, yellow, white, cut-out one piece bathing suits, tiny two piece bikinis — all were very well represented on Gorgeous Godfrey.

The video itself is impressive too. Set to her friend Olivia Ryan’s song “Sugah,” which provided the perfect beats for the mini modeling sesh, her transitions from one suit to the next were totally on point; absolutely, well… seamless. See for yourself!

Oh, and in case you’re wondering how Linsey got that perfectly sculpted body… did you know she can lift a bar with an incredible 325 lbs on it?! See her impressive feat below and get inspired.

Are you hoping Linsey will bring Sarah back to Days of our Lives soon? How would you write her return? In the meantime, look back on Sarah and Xander’s love story before you go.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.