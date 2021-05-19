John Paschal/JPI (2), Paul Skipper/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI

On May 19, 1992, Salem’s lot grew by one.

Thank goodness Days of Our Lives was planning ahead — like, almost two decades ahead. When in 2000, the NBC daytime drama found itself short a heartthrob, owing the exit of future Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Eric Brady, it was able to bring back to the canvas John Black and Isabella Toscano’s one and only son, Brady.

Technically, he was 8 years old at the time. But that didn’t matter. We’d just all imagine that there had been an outbreak of SORAS (Soap-Opera Rapid-Aging Syndrome) at the youngster’s boarding school.

It happens.

More: Days of Our Lives through the years [PHOTOS]

Once reintroduced the the canvas as a snotty collegian with abs as hard as his head, Brady — then played by Kyle Lowder (who’d later return to his old stomping grounds as Rex Brady) — made himself right at home on the frontburner. And aside from a mid-2000s break, that’s where he’s remained, with Passions vet Eric Martsolf having assumed the role in 2008.

Thankfully, over the years, Brady lost the bad attitude. (Well, unless he’s on a bender, then all bet’s are off!) He did, however, maintain a remarkable aptitude for making questionable decisions. So no wonder he’s always front and center — the spotlight loves a train wreck, especially one whose cheekbones are as chiseled as his are!

We’ll discuss all that in a moment, though, when you dive into our latest photo gallery, which revisits highlights (and lowlights) of Brady’s bonkers life and times in Salem. All you have to do is click here or on the picture below, and off you’ll go!