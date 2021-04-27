©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen; Jill Johnson/JPI

One annual trip will change the lives of three college friends forever.

This year, after so many months of shows and films finally able to return to production, we have already been treated to new Hallmark movies — the latest featuring two upcoming May premieres. Now, the network has released exciting news that will focus on a movie trilogy, The Wedding Veil, as first reported by Good Housekeeping.

And the best part is, it’ll star Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney (Sami), as well as Hallmark faves Lacey Chabert (All My Children, Bianca), Autumn Reeser and Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart).

The magazine revealed that the trilogy, which is lightly inspired by Lori Wilde’s book There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes and will be executive produced by Chabert, will capture love by surrounding three close college friends, who live at a distance, but look forward to their annual trips each year. During one of the trips, it’s the discovery of an enchanted antique that will change their lives forever.

Though production just started on the first movie, viewers will have to wait until 2022 for the romance and adventure to begin. Chabert gave a look behind the scenes with McGarry and shared, “Having so much fun filming The Wedding Veil with @kevin_mcgarry_w for @hallmarkchannel.”

While Hallmarkies hang around for more details surrounding the actors’ latest project, don’t miss a sneak peek into Chabert and Tyler Hynes’ May premiere, Sweet Carolina then look back on season eight of Kevin McGarry’s When Calls the Heart in our photo gallery below.

