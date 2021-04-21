Days of Our Lives Cliffhanger: New Report Hints at NBC Soap’s Future
Jill Johnson/JPI (3)
It’s a bad news/good news scenario for the NBC sudser.
It’s been a rough few weeks for Days of Our Lives fans as they’ve awaited the resolution of daytime’s biggest cliffhanger: Would the show, which recently wrapped production on its 56th season, be greenlit for another year, or might NBC cancel its only remaining soap?
As impossible as the latter scenario is to contemplate, given that Days of Our Lives has aired over 14,000 episodes, there was a time when we couldn’t have imagined Guiding Light being snuffed out, and yet the axe fell on that show after 72 years.
But now, our sister site TVLine reports what amounts to good — or at least promising — news: Their sources confirm that while the peacock network has not yet officially signed on the dotted line, negotiations are currently underway
No details have yet been released about the pending agreement, let alone whether it might — as we’ve dared to dream — be a multi-year contract. But sources tell TVLine that while the show taped its final new episode on April 16, headwriter Ron Carlivati and his team have continued working on future scripts.
“Everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back,” an inside source told the site.
Meanwhile, the current cessation of production won’t have any impact on what viewers see on screen. Thanks to the fact the show tapes months in advance, it already has episodes in the can through September.
While we await further news on NBC's decision — and keep our fingers crossed, despite how difficult that makes it to type — why not peruse the below photo gallery, which is full-to-brimming with our favorite memories from the iconic soap's history.