John has a shocking memory about his little girl.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for April 19 – 23, Chanel and Xander team up, and Ciara wants to leave town. Continue on for the scoop…

Chanel is stunned to learn Xander has no money in the bank. Yup, he’s broke! The newlyweds, and we still aren’t convinced Chanel isn’t lying about that marriage, team up to milk Mama Paulina for 10 million dollars. We are guessing Xander is bargaining with her to dissolve his marriage to Chanel.

Kristen’s in for more trouble this week when Kate rips “Susan’s” wig off and exposes her. Of course, Kristen is no one to be trifled with, and Kate may have met her match.

As Gwen goes for an ultrasound, Abigail tells Chad there is no way in *bleep* that Gwen can have his child. Given Abigail’s obsession with her newfound half-sister, we are worried about what she could be planning to stop this pregnancy.

After every attempt at jogging Ciara’s memory has failed for poor Ben, he was finally forced to say goodbye to his wife. This week he really might be saying goodbye, as Ciara declares she’s leaving town with Theo! As in going to South Africa with him? And you won’t believe what she tells Ben about her relationship with Theo!

Jake admits to Kate that he was jealous when he saw Gabi with Philip, which means Lucas was right about her boy-toy and Kate’s fears of losing him could come true.

Brady confesses to Chloe that she was right and he has feelings for her too… But will he act on them? Or will he decide it’s best that they stay far apart because he still wants to be with Kristen?

And as John remembers Belle blowing Charlie away in cold blood, DA Trask demands Rafe arrest Belle for the murder! But is she really guilty? Or is this another misdirection?

