Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Chanel better enjoy her time as a newlywed while she can!

When Xander woke up hungover and wearing his wedding kilt, Days of Our Lives fans suspected they knew exactly what was about to unfold. Sure enough, Chanel soon revealed that not only had they tied the knot, but he’d proposed to her using Sarah’s recently-returned wedding ring!

For many, it was that last part that really stung. As Adriana put it on Twitter, “I can’t hate on Chanel for trying to scheme her way into getting a rich husband so she doesn’t have to work. But making him think they slept together and wearing Sarah’s engagement ring? Ugh, my Xarah heart is hurting along with Xander’s.”

Others, however, took it as a sign that Sarah and her portrayer, Linsey Godfrey, would be returning to the canvas at some point. After all, viewers know that Sarah is out there somewhere and still as much in love with Xander as ever. “The way Sarah left leaves it open for an epic romantic rescue and return,” Ashtonion reminded the Twitterverse. “Sarah can come back for revenge and Xander can help her get it!”

Of course, this being a soap, more than a few people are hoping that Chanel tricking Xander into marriage will evolve into a true romance over time… creating all kinds of soapy drama if and when Sarah does return to reclaim what was stolen from her by Kristen’s twisted plot. As Rachel commented after reading our recap of the episode, “All I want now is for Sarah to come roaring back into town, expose Kristen’s scam and rip her engagement ring right off of Chanel’s finger!”

What do you think, Days fans? Is Xander’s marriage to Chanel just a detour on his road to reuniting with true love Sarah? Before hitting the comment section with your thoughts, join us in reliving the sometimes rocky path Sarah and Xander traversed before giving in to their true feelings.