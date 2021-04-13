Gazing at a *Classic* Old Photo, Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Waxes Nostalgic About 28 Years of ‘Lumi’ — and Opens Her Heart to Her Leading Man
Jill Johnson/JPI
As Sami reeled from her one-night stand with Lucas, her portrayer thanked her lucky stars for the actor with whom she got to play the scenes.
Alison Sweeney was feeling reflective on April 12. How could she not be when she had in her possession not only a brand-spanking-new promo photo of herself and longtime Days of Our Lives leading man Bryan Dattilo but a vintage shot of them as a baby-faced Sami and Lucas back in 1993?
“I have always had such fun working with” him, she exclaimed on Instagram before taking note of the familiar pose in the newer shot. “Twenty-eight years later, some things never change.”
Mind you, the look Sweeney’s giving her castmate in the more recent image isn’t the only aspect of their dynamic that has remained the same over time. (So. Much. Time.) The two of them are “still laughing between takes,” she said, and she’s still “grateful to have such a talented, supportive co-star.
“Thanks, NBC,” she continued, “for this great archive photo! And so grateful to Days of Our Lives for the incredible opportunity to play Sami.”
