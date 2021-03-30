Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer Hilariously Trolled by a Bona-Fide TV Legend: ‘Apparently, the Show He’s in Doesn’t Have a Wardrobe Budget’

If the photos above have left you in the mood for an extended “male call,” so to speak, then the below photo gallery is for you. It’s a collection of palpitation-inducing images of some of soaps’ handsomest actors ever.

And a damn well-dressed one at that. Or damn well-undressed, as the case often is.

Without missing a beat, the Days of Our Lives leading man tweeted back at Shatner that “I am a frugal Scotsman!”

No that must be @PaulTelfer every time I’m switching channels I come across him in various stages of undress. Apparently the show he’s in doesn’t have a wardrobe budget. 🤣 https://t.co/c4jFzl96ZU

“That must be [Paul],” insisted the showbiz legend. “Every time I’m switching channels, I come across him in various stages of undress.

In response, Shatner — who was infamous for his topless scenes on the original 1960s series — joked that he had to have been mistaken for someone else from the Trekverse, Paul Telfer, who played Commander McCain in 2020’s Star Trek First Frontier.

Twitter — come for the interaction, stay for the comedy. On March 29, a fan of Star Trek captain William Shatner expressed shock over the iconic actor’s age. “Wait, wait, you are 90? I swear I just recently saw you running around shirtless on the TV.

No less than William Shatner recently had a little fun with Xander’s portrayer.

1 / 43 <p>Whether he’s been playing <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Roman, the Pawn, a priest or just good ol’ John, he’s always been able to catch our eye with no more than the arch of a brow.</p>

2 / 43 <p>Sure, he may look coy here — “Who, <em>me</em>? Sexy?” — but let’s be real, <em>Guiding Light</em>’s Jonathan knew he was hot stuff if he thought he could get away with that shirt. Which he did, BTW.</p>

3 / 43 <p>If we loved him with a mullet as <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Patrick, of course we were also gonna love him as <em>Port Charles</em>’ Ian, <em>All My Children</em>’s Zach and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Ridge.</p>

4 / 43 <p>C’mon, look at that picture — when <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady invites you to a slumber party, you RSVP yes. Eagerly.</p>

5 / 43 <p>Part of the reason we love the actor who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nick is the cheekbones that are as chiseled as his abs. But on top of that… there’s his irresistible sense of humor.</p>

6 / 43 <p>This was him before <em>This Is Us</em>, but a tasty slice of eye candy stirring precisely the emotions that gave <em>Passions</em> its title as the aptly-named Fox.</p>

7 / 43 <p>We hope he won’t hold it against us that, even all these years later, the hero for whom we’re holding out remains <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Bo. Cool? Cool.</p>

8 / 43 <p>Though it’s been decades since <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lauren entered hubby Paul in a centerfold contest — which he won, natch — he’s still a “staple” of fans’ fantasies.</p>

9 / 43 <p>Surprisingly, this shot of <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Holden is not the cover of the novel <em>Catcher in the Rye</em>. Still nice, though, eh?</p>

10 / 43 <p>Honestly, we don’t recall what put <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Ford in the hospital. But an even bigger mystery is how on earth he isn’t <em>surrounded</em> by nurses offering to kiss it and make it better.</p>

11 / 43 <p>Here, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Devon offers up an expression that says, “Yes, by all means, appreciate my sexiness, then move along. You don’t want a line forming.” Agreed, sir.</p>

12 / 43 <p>Whether he was playing <em>All My Children</em>’s Jesse, <em>The City</em>’s Jacob or <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Sarge, one thing the Emmy winner always was… was easy on the eyes.</p>

13 / 43 <p>This may actually have been the only way his characters — Nikolas on <em>General Hospital</em> and Stefan on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> — could prove they had nothing up their sleeves: by eschewing sleeves altogether!</p>

14 / 43 <p>We still can’t fathom why Stitch isn’t on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> — he was a heat-seeking missile who wasn’t related to <em>anybody</em>. In other words, #priceless.</p>

15 / 43 <p>When we heard that <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> was recasting Zende, we were like, “Good luck finding an actor as stunning as Rome Flynn.” Turned out they didn’t need luck at all. #nailedit</p>

16 / 43 <p>We only <em>thought</em> we understood the meaning of the word caliente before this <em>One Life to Live</em> heartthrob took over the role of Cristian.</p>

17 / 43 <p>Fun fact: When you’re as attractive as the Emmy winner who plays Jason on<em> General Hospital</em>, sometimes you need a lil’ lie-down. #themoreyouknow</p>

18 / 43 <p>He looks like he’s thinking hard here. But we didn’t have to think at all to include <em>Guiding Light</em>’s Josh in this photo gallery.</p>

19 / 43 <p>Long before he was saving the world with paper clips on <em>MacGyver</em>, he was giving <em>General Hospital</em> fans palpitations as Jeff.</p>

20 / 43 <p>Now and forever, this is how we’ll remember <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Neil: as being so handsome, he could only have been heaven-sent.</p>

21 / 43 <p>Why the actor who played Brandon on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> is on this list, we can’t imagine. Nope. No idea. Oh, wait — there <em>is</em> that photo…</p>

22 / 43 <p>Even after he stopped playing Patrick on <em>General Hospital</em> and started playing Billy on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, blushing faces and rapid heartbeats were common reactions to his performances.</p>

23 / 43 <p>No matter how villainous his characters — lookin’ at you, Todd on <em>One Life to Live</em> and early Franco on <em>General Hospital</em> — the Emmy winner makes us, however recuctantly, love them.</p>

24 / 43 <p>We wish him well on his new life. And we hope he doesn’t mind how tightly we cling to our memories of his stint as<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ EJ.</p>

25 / 43 <p>As if. “Baby, come back” had to be something he never had to say when he was fixing a woman with this gaze that he patented as Ridge on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

26 / 43 <p>We know him now as<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Smilin’ Jack. But he was lighting up rooms — and TV screens — even before that, as <em>All My Children</em>’s Dr. Feel-Good, Cliff.</p>

27 / 43 <p>What restraint. The Emmy winner had to know he’d make the first-round draft picks even without altogether unleashing the dimples that have made him catnip to fans of <em>General Hospital</em> mobster Sonny.</p>

28 / 43 <p>How many times do we have to tell<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Kyle that if his clothes are constraining him — in any way! — it’s fine by us if he just… loses them.</p>

29 / 43 <p>If ever there was a look that took us back to the intensity of the romance between<em> As the World Turns</em>’ Luke and Noah, it was this one. Although hey, we’re open to other suggestions…</p>

30 / 43 <p>Had <em>Days of Our Lives</em> realized when it cast this future soap-hopper as Tanner that he’d only become more striking with age, the <em>General Hospital</em> star (as Finn) would still be a Salem resident today.</p>

31 / 43 <p>Given that laser focus, we can only assume that what <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> Emmy winner was looking at as Rick was… a mirror?</p>

32 / 43 <p>With cheekbones that could cut glass and a gaze that could shatter diamonds, Ted King — whom we first met as Danny on <em>Loving</em> — was always destined to make the camera love him. As well as anyone who got a gander at him <em>on</em> camera.</p>

33 / 43 <p><em>All My Children</em> fans are keenly aware that one doesn’t get a nickname like Tad the Cad if he’s a Quasimodo.</p>

34 / 43 <p>Call him Brad on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Call him Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. But if you have a say in the matter, you’re gonna call him.</p>

35 / 43 <p><em>Another World</em> was exactly where Jake’s portrayer never failed to send us.</p>

36 / 43 <p>Even without the neckties, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Ben was always a lady killer in our estimation.</p>

37 / 43 <p>Once the soap-hopper caught our attention as <em>All My Children</em>’s Michael — and tightened his grip as Storm on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> and Julian on <em>General Hospital</em> — he never let go.</p>

38 / 43 <p>He played Malcolm on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Also, he looked like this. Pretty much still does. Any questions?</p>

39 / 43 <p>When he was playing Greg on <em>All My Children</em>, he was the boy next door… that we all wished we lived next door <em>to</em>!</p>

40 / 43 <p>It made sense that <em>Guiding Light</em> cast this alum of <em>Loving</em> (as Casey) as junior mafioso Danny — with a mug as stunning as his, he was always destined to attract a… ahem… mob.</p>

41 / 43 <p>Forget Ol’ Blue Eyes. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Chad is the New Blue Eyes — and the only one we need.</p>

42 / 43 <p>Yeah, looking at that picture, we’re as bewildered as you are about how Carter’s portrayer ever wound up on the wrong side of a love triangle on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>