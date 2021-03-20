Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s a busy week in Salem.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for March 22 – 26, there is a new face in Salem, while several old flames rekindle their past. Read on for the full scoop!

Tripp and Claire make fast friends with the new girl in Salem Channel, played by Precious Way. They quickly realize she’s a con artist, and stunned when Paulina reveals she’s also her daughter! Paulina quickly sets her daughter straight, which includes ordering her to seek gainful employment.

Last week Sami confessed to Lucas that she shot Charlie, though he was already dead when she found him and the bullet was more for her own satisfaction. However fearing Allie may have been the one who committed the real crime, Sami makes a stunning confession.

The day of Lani and Eli’s twins’ Christening arrives, and no family event in Salem ever happens without a little drama.

After their son Rex breezed into town, Roman gets frank with Kate about the bond and pull between them that they can’t deny, and things quickly escalate from there.

After waking up in the hospital, Ciara had no memory of the past few years. She recognized Ben only as the necktie killer, and Ciara as the backstabber who tried to steal all her boyfriends. One person Ciara does have fond memories of is her ex Theo, who pays her a visit. As Ciara grins from ear to ear at his gift, Jake urges Ben to fight for his wife if she wants him back.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn which trouble maker is back in Salem. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Also, be sure to check out our gallery of recurring bits on soap operas.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube