Jill Johnson/JPI

Former soap star and Hallmark sweetheart spreads some Irish cheer with precious photos.

Days of Our Lives actress Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa; General Hospital’s ex-Maxie) just made our St. Patrick’s Day by posting super adorable photos of her daughter Julie Evangeline, who will be turning two in July! Dressed in the cutest holiday attire, little Julie posed for the camera, as mom sent fans the message, “Hope your day is filled with shenanigans and [rainbows]!”

Promising more to come from “these sassy Irish lassies,” Lilley shared a few photos of herself and Julie, who, in one, didn’t look too impressed by what her mother had just told her. Lilley let us in on their conversation, “P.S. I told Julie the boys might try to pinch her today.”

Now we totally understand why “her reaction is priceless!”

More: Jen Lilley’s fun family photos

When referring to “the boys,” that would be Lilley and husband Jason Wayne’s two sons, Kayden and Jeffrey. Having been foster parents to both, they adopted Kayden in June 2019 and Jeffrey in October 2020.

When Lilley isn’t being an involved mom to her kids, she’s often on the set of the next Hallmark movie —most recently Snowkissed and USS Christmas, to which she co-starred with fellow Days of Our Lives alum Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy). In our exclusive interview, the actress reflected on having been rehired by the Hallmark Channel time and time again and shared, “I want to be like Betty White. I don’t care about ever being an A-Lister. I just want to work until I’m like 105.”

Last year, Lilley put her condo on the market — one she’d “flipped and loved for 10 years,” which also happened to be featured on HGTV. Take a tour of her home in our gallery below filled with photos of the gorgeous renovations.

