Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus Takes Us Behind the Scenes of an Especially Intimate Shoot With Her Real-Life Fiancé
Jill Johnson/JPI
“What an experience,” she exclaimed.
On March 13, Days of Our Lives leading lady Camila Banus unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot that she did with her soon-to-be husband, actor Marlon Aquino. And besides making us think that we really should take our workouts more seriously — and, as a fun side note, also adopt any sort of workout plan — the images spoke to the happy couple’s tight bond.
“Shooting with my love,” Gabi’s portrayer captioned the pictures. “What an experience.
“Love these photos and love us,” she added. “The most fire.”
View this post on Instagram
It was just this past December that the actress revealed that her “dream man” had popped the question, and she‘d said yes.
View this post on Instagram
Shortly thereafter, Banus shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19. (Distance, people! Distance! And masks! And wash your damn hands!)
View this post on Instagram
On your way to the comments to offer the future marrieds your well wishes, stop off at the photo gallery below, a who's who and what's what of the scene stealer's run as Salem pot stirrer Gabi.