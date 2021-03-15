Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime Emmy-nominated actress revealed, “My place on the show was very up in the air.”

Days of Our Lives fave Victoria Konefal (Ciara) joined former NBC soap opera alum Jillian Clare (ex-Abigail) on her podcast Thanks for Coming In. After Clare introduced herself as the previous Abby number four, they joked about how many other Abbys there have been since— including her alters — then dug into Konefal deciding not to sign another Days contract back in 2020, which left Cin fans devastated.

Konefal talked about how, once production was back up following the shutdown, the show reached out to her asking if she’d go back on contract. She decided to remain firm, though as respectfully as possible, and in the end Days worked with her, having her back for so many episodes then with as many being off again. Having a contract made it hard for her to audition and/or work on other projects.

Speaking of other projects, in the middle of the podcast, Konefal had Clare laughing when she recalled an audition for Modern Family. “It was super early in the morning, none of my agents were up, so I couldn’t call to tell them,” she began, while touching base on the protocol of “not really supposed to be talking to the casting directors directly. We go through our agents.” Deciding to get ready and head out to the audition, Konefal never anticipated what would happen next! “I am soaked — in gasoline!” Though we already know she landed the Modern Family role back in 2016, watch the video below to hear what led up to the mishap and how she dealt with it.

Boy, how’s that for an audition story?! These days, we are currently enjoying one of Konefal’s returning stints and things are heating up now that Ben rescued his thought-to-be-dead wife — finally! However, their explosive reunion will be followed with more heartache and drama, as fans rally in defense of a polarizing plot point.

Hang on to your Salem hats, fans, it’s going to be a bumpy ride! For now, look back on another one of their reunions in our gallery below, filled with photos of Ciara and Ben’s Romeo and Juliet fantasy.

