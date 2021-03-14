Jill Johnson/JPI

Warning: Cin spoilers ahead!

It’s been a long nine months since Ben and Ciara’s world literally blew up after their summer wedding. That explosion of course led to Ben getting kidnapped and brainwashed, and Ciara being presumed dead after her own kidnapping. Ben’s tireless search for his beloved paid off though when he and Ciara were finally reunited on Friday’s Days of Our Lives. However, Evan’s prediction that their fairy tale love story would turn into a tragedy might still come true.

Viewers shouldn’t be too surprised Cin didn’t walk off into the sunset after Ben found Ciara amid the rubble in her glass cage. Robert Scott Wilson did warn us back in December that the fates would make Cin fight for their love.

And even though Ciara has been found alive, it looks like the fates aren’t done with the newlyweds just yet.

So, what happens now?

The way Ciara’s portrayer, Victoria Konefal, tells it, nothing good (at least not yet) for the psychically linked couple. Turn back now if you don’t want to know what happens!

Yes, Ciara’s alive, which is the main thing, but even though she physically survives her latest trauma, Konefal told Soap Opera Digest that Ciara’s memory won’t entirely remain intact.

Yep, that’s right. Ciara’s coming down with a case of amnesia. But it’s not that she won’t remember Ben. It’s that Ciara will remember him as the Necktie Killer — which might be worse than not remembering him at all.

It’s heartbreaking to think about. Ben worked hard to turn things around and build a life for himself and Ciara. He even got his “murder victim” Will to forgive him and be his best man at their wedding. Now, after months of searching for the love of his life, he finally gets her back, only for her to recoil in fear at his touch, thinking it is three years ago and he’s a serial killer!

While Ben will presumably work hard to make Ciara remember the man she fell in love with, her memory might not be the only thing working against Mr. and Mrs. Weston. Considering Ciara wakes up thinking it’s 2018 and both of her exes are oh so conveniently back in town, Ben might have some competition for his wife’s affections. It’s not hard to imagine Ciara turning to either Tripp or Theo for emotional support while she tries to make sense of her new reality.

If that happens, Ben could find himself leaning extra hard on Claire, who’s been his support system throughout this whole ordeal. And Claire might be all too eager to provide that safe space for him, in return for a little support of her own. Especially since she’s still reeling from having fallen in love with the now-deceased rapist Charlie. Not to mention, Ciara won’t be any happier to see her niece, when all she’ll remember is walking in on Claire kissing Tripp at their loft.

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Ben and Ciara, the bigger question might be… if Ciara is home alive and well, does that mean it’s time to recast Hope and bring her back to Salem? Or, since Konefal explained she’s only back for a short time (with the possibility to return), will Ciara leave Salem to be with her mother… wherever she may be?

Hopefully, Ciara will remember her and Ben’s love in time to hang their ornaments on the Horton Christmas tree later this year. Until that happens, take a look at that tradition and more recurring bits we love on soap operas in our photo gallery below. Then, get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.