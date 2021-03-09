Chris Haston/NBC

Soap opera actress wants you to know, “You’re not alone. I’m here.”

Days of Our Lives actress Linsey Godfrey faced her fears in the name of helping others and took to Instagram today to speak out on mental health — more specifically, her own diagnosis. She began by confessing, “I’m genuinely terrified to speak publicly about this but I think it’s more important than my fears to talk about it.”

In the video message Godfrey opened up, “I’m what’s called a Borderpolar, which means that I have Bipolar II and Borderline Personality Disorder.” She went on to explain that the first is a mood disorder whereas the second is a personality disorder and listed underlying ones as well — some emotions can last for days or weeks while others can switch by the hour in the same day. “Mental health issues are so much more common than we realize. There is such a terrible stigma around those of us that may deal with mental health disorders.”

Admitting she has a tougher time regulating her emotions — like so many others out there — Godfrey wants those who don’t understand the severity of mental health issues to know that, “We aren’t broken, we aren’t unhinged, our brains just work differently. We aren’t any less deserving of love. We aren’t any less capable of being anything that a person without these or any other disorders can be.”

Through working with a psychiatrist, daily medication and weekly therapy, Godfrey’s disorders are very manageable. “I am very grateful for my medication.”

Bravo to the actress for taking a stand in order to educate others, which in turn helps those suffering. “My main reason for making this,” Godfrey stressed, “is to let you know you’re not alone and it’s much more common than we know.”

Please, don’t be afraid to reach out for help — for yourself or for someone you love — through the National Institute of Mental Health.

Beautiful, inside and out, Godfrey is only one of many soap actors who recently have donned a new hairstyle.

