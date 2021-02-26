Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of Our Lives Emmy-winning actress returns amid a big whodunit storyline.

Yesterday, fans got their first look at Alison Sweeney back on Days of Our Lives as Sami, when the very protective mother appeared outside Charlie’s door mere seconds after Rafe found him dead — murdered on his apartment floor.

The actress posted a fun shot on the set of the NBC soap opera and couldn’t contain her excitement to be “back in Salem!” She went on to reveal what surprised her most about returning to the set — one that was “new (to me)” — the “DiMera mansion set.” However, there was one prop that was still very familiar, to which Sweeney noted, “of course, Stefano’s portrait is still in a place of honor.”

So many people in town wanted Charlie dead for raping Allie Horton. In fact, the suspect list is a mile long and each person on it didn’t hide their disdain for the Salem newcomer, who started out as a meek intern at Titian, and verbally expressed just how much he didn’t deserve to live — and just how much they wanted to take him out.

Sweeney wrapped up her post by warning fans of what’s to come and stated, “Hope you all are ready for this fun storyline. Buckle up.”

So, the question remains, who do you think murdered Charlie? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section then browse our gallery featuring photos of the many suspects and their motives for wanting Charlie really, most sincerely, dead!

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.