NBC screenshot

“Let’s do this!” cheers Jackée Harry.

As her Days of Our Lives debut as Paulina draws ever nearer, primetime legend Jackée Harry shares three good reasons to watch her on the NBC soap — and frankly, she had us eating out of her hand from the word “go.”

“I’m bold, I’m fabulous, and you know I’m gonna stir up trouble!” she says a new promo released by the sudser. “Let’s do this!” You can watch it in full below — you know it’s all gonna sound more fun when Harry says it than when we type it.

It was back in December that the 227 alum — the first African-American ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — revealed on Today that she would be ushering in a new era in Salem. “I don’t want to give away the storyline,” she teased, “but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City.”

If anyone is as excited as we are about the Another World grad joining Days of Our Lives, it’s her new co-stars. “Oh my. Saaaandra!” tweeted Brandon Barash (Jake), giving a shout-out to her 227 character. “The 7-year-old me is doing laps around the house.”

As for what brings Paulina to Salem, headwriter Ron Carlivati recently told Soaps.com that “now that Eli and Lani’s children have been rescued, they want to focus on and celebrate their family. Paulina’s introduction will play into that.”

Like the rest of us, he adds, “I’m beyond out-of-my-mind excited that she’s joining the show.”

Like the rest of us, he adds, "I'm beyond out-of-my-mind excited that she's joining the show."