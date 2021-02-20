Jill Johnson/JPI

Charlie is living on borrowed time.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for February 22 – 26, Charlie has become the most hated person in Salem, and one of them is about to say goodbye to him!

Initially, Allie accused Tripp of raping her and fathering her child, and the DNA tests seemed to confirm that. Though Tripp swore he was innocent, few believed him, until it turned out that Ava had another son, and that was Charlie. Charlie seemed to be sweet, innocent and the main of Claire’s dreams, but he was quickly shown to have another side. Now that everyone knows the truth that he was Allie’s attacker, it seems they all want to see him dead.

Sami is back in town and fuming over the fact that Charlie remains free, while her sister Belle also shares her sentiments that Charlie doesn’t deserve to live.

Allie thinks she should be the one to take Charlie down, but Tripp also has a reason to despise his half-brother. Nicole, who has become a second mother to Allie, is also out to see him gone. Claire and Shawn also are against Charlie and want to see him pay.

While Lucas already threatened to kill him, and John and Steve join the rank this week. Even his own mother Ava, who brought him into the world, thinks she should be the one to take him out.

However only one of them will show up at Charlie’s door with a gun! Who will it be?

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who Sami turns to for help. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Also, be sure to check out our gallery of Xander and Sarah’s wacky romance.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube