So many years working together has led to special memories and much love.

One half of Days of Our Lives supercouple, Stayla, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) posted a very special video on her Instagram for her co-star and dear friend Stephen Nichols (Steve). Today marks the actor’s 70th birthday and Evans began her post by sending birthday wishes and expressed, “You are one of the true loves of my life. 35 years of friendship…. how lucky are we! Have a great day and remember the best is yet to come.”

With Evans’ voice in the background, “I have been thinking about you all week, in fact, all month, knowing that your birthday was coming up,” the actress shared a montage featuring many memorable Salem moments from years gone by. She went on to recall how lucky she was that the Days of Our Lives casting director had called her in to read for Kayla, a role she’s played since 1986, “and that the powers that be hooked me up with you — the bad boy.”

Evans admitted, “You’re not so bad. You’re a loving, sweet, kind, generous person and I adore you.” She closed out the message by saying how blessed she feels to have had the opportunity to work with Nichols all these years, “Your wife is lucky” — and we have to agree, we feel blessed as well having watched their love grow and blossom through thick and thin, no matter what obstacles were thrown their way.

We’d also like to send Nichols our very best on his birthday! Join us now by taking a trip back through time and reliving many of Steve and Kayla’s adventures in our photo gallery below.

