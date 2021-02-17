Howard Wise/JPI

Get an up close and personal cooking lesson straight from the homes of the stars.

Days of Our Lives fan favorites Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) teamed up for some fun in the kitchen and invited fans to join them for “Ali’s Eats.”

Sweeney posted a video on Instagram introducing the up close and personal cooking lesson from her kitchen and gave fans a glimpse into their “tech rehearsal for Ali’s Eats.”

When the main event went down, once Alfonso joined the virtual set, the two set out to make a “spectacular pasta dish.” Alfonso shouted, “Bam!” with Sweeney replying, “Boom!” Not only did they give a step by step preparation of the meal together, a recipe that Alfonso admitted was her son Gino’s, they chatted about their reel-life.

If you’re not aware, this weekend is the premiere for Sweeney’s latest Chronicle Mysteries installment on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to which Alfonso will also appear in. Be sure to tune in for Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death to see Sweeney back in action as Alex McPherson with Alfonso as — yep! — the local sheriff, a role she’s very experienced in playing considering Hope’s time on the Salem PD.

Sweeney closed out the fun with a post to thank her dear friend for teaching everyone to make Gino’s dish then promised, “We will post the recipe to our stories so that you all can enjoy too. Thanks for all your love and support and we’re so glad you spent this time with us! Cheers!”

Alfonso later thanked Sweeney for sharing her son’s recipe and posted it as well herself.

