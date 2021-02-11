MORA/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Not every peek backstage comes with its own dance break.

In the immortal words of C+C Music Factory, everybody dance now! On February 10, Days of Our Lives leading man Robert Scott Wilson shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot on the set. But this was no ordinary glimpse backstage.

As if!

This one includes Ben’s portrayer busting a move, even though, as he joked, he “forgot my dancing shoes.” And when you swipe on his post, he reveals the inspiration for his impromptu twist: John Travolta.

Now, when you think of the big-screen legend performing fancy footwork, you think of Saturday Night Fever, right? Maybe “Born to Hand Jive” from Grease? But Wilson’s dance was an homage to the number that Travolta performed with Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction to the tune of Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.” (Which, thank you very much, is now stuck in our head!)

In response to the actor’s playful rug-cutting, his followers flipped. “Still learning from the greats, I see,” wrote kimberly_dawn5384. “Legendary.”

“Well, ya won that dance trophy,” cheered carrieharberts. Added marydonna.theiss: “Travolta has nothing on you.”

Agreed.

