Another one bites the dust.

The parade of actors heading for Days of Our Lives’ exit has slowed down considerably since the entire cast was let go in November 2019. But that still doesn’t mean that having a job with the NBC soap necessarily means having a steady job.

Case in point: Mike Manning.

When the rookie of the year debuted as adorkable Charlie, he totally charmed us. But then, alas, his character was revealed to be, in short order, Ava’s son, Tripp’s half brother and — this is the part that had to have driven the final nail into his coffin — Allie’s rapist.

We — or at least some of us — had hoped that headwriter Ron Carlivati was going to give the character a split personality that might allow viewers to eventually see him a new light. Perhaps down the line, we reckoned, even Claire might come to understand that he was sick, not evil.

It didn’t happen, though. Guess Abigail and her collection of alters were enough for one soap opera. Or maybe the powers that be agreed that yep, they’d redeemed enough villains, from former hoodlum Steve to rapist Jack to Necktie Killer Ben.

In any case, on February 26, Manning bid adieu on Instagram. “It’s been fun Salem. I’ll love you all forever,” he began. “Thank you to NBC, to everyone involved, and most of all to the fans that were along for the ride with this crazy character. You’re amazing. I’ll always be grateful for you.

“Excited to share what’s next,” he added, “as soon as I can.”

In the meantime, we can but hope that the newly-minted MVP will still appear in flashbacks until Charlie’s killer is found out. That, and take a look back at some more of Days of Our Lives’ recent exits in the photo gallery below.

