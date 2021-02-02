Jill Johnson/JPI

Sorry, Kate, but Jake “can’t just turn off” his attraction to Gabi.

If there’s one thing soap fans know, it’s that February Sweeps means storylines are going to kick into high gear. But when Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati laid out all of the drama set to unfold in Salem, we realized that we’d need two separate articles in order to cover it all. In case you missed it, Part 1 included details on Ben and Ciara’s journey back to one another, Sami’s return and more. Here now is Part 2 of our exclusive chat, in which the scribe shares juicy details about… well, read on and see for yourself!

Gabi Makes a Move

Jake’s made it pretty clear that what he has with Kate isn’t simply some meaningless fling. In fact, he’s fallen pretty hard for the beauty… no matter what Gabi wants to believe!

“Gabi was pretty sure that she’d be able to just walk back into Jake’s life,” says Carlivati, “but she found out that wasn’t the case. He didn’t accept her business proposition or her personal one!”

Being the woman she is, Gabi isn’t going to simply sit in the corner and pout. “Now that Jake, on behalf of DiMera Enterpreses, has turned down her offer, she’s going to walk across the street and knock on Titan’s door,” he continues, adding that it’s not exactly a coincidence that she’s looking to work with Kate’s son, Philip. “This is 100 percent designed to get under both Jake and Kate’s skin.”

Will Gabi’s scheme work? “Jake is committed to Kate. But subconsciously, he’s going to continue to feel that pull toward Gabi. He can’t just turn that off.”

Chad and Abigail’s Biggest Challenge Ever

Furious as she is at Chad, Abigail could almost forgive him for sleeping with Gwen, given the nasty nanny’s expert manipulations. “The tricky part for Abigail,” explains Carlivati, “is that he didn’t trust her and that he didn’t believe in her.

“There’s something broken beneath the surface here, and that’s going to be difficult to repair,” he continues. “There are issues at play that Chad is going to have to deal with. It’s not going to be as simple as Abigail saying, ‘I forgive you for sleeping with Gwen.'”

The Search for Eli and Lani’s Babies

Slowly but surely, Jules and Carver’s parents are getting closer to the truth. “Dr. Raynor is the only real lead they have at this point,” previews Carlivati, “and she only dealt with Ivan… whose name she doesn’t even know. But if they can get to Ivan, they might be able to follow the trail to their babies.”

As most viewers have figured out by now, Ivan was, of course, delivering the newborns to Vivian, who never had a chance to raise her own twins, Jake and Stefan. “But this isn’t quite the straight line it appears to be,” warns the wordsmith. “There’s a little bit of a twist with regards to motives and why those babies wound up with Vivian.”

Despite rumors that Jackée Harry’s soon-to-be-introduced Paulina is connected to the kidnapping of the children, Carlivati says that is not the case. “She’s actually tied to the next arc of Eli and Lani’s story,” he teases, adding that he is “out-of-my-mind thrilled to have her joining the cast.”

Kristen’s Next Scheme

It’s hard not to notice the sparks flying between Chloe and Brady; just ask his jailed girlfriend, Kristen! “Brady’s love life is complicated at the moment,” understates Carlivati. “While he’s very much in love with Kristen, and she has grown as a person over the years, I think most of Salem would say he’s out of his mind to be with her.”

With Kristen now more jealous than ever of the fact that Brady and Chloe are reconnecting, trouble is on the horizon. “As she was being taken back to prison, Kristen warned Chloe that this wasn’t over. And if looks could kill, Chloe would have been lying dead on the floor in front of the nurses station.

“Now,” he continues, “Kristen is desperately trying to figure out how she can reinsert herself back into that situation despite being trapped behind bars. And if we know one thing about Kristen, it’s that where there’s a will — let alone one as strong as hers — there might be a way. She just has to figure out what it is.”

Which of February’s big stories are you most excited to see unfold? Hit the comments with your thoughts, then — before debating whether or not Chad and Abigail’s marriage can survive this latest crisis — relive all of the traumas they’ve experienced in the past via the below photo gallery.