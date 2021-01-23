Jill Johnson/JPI

Who is holding Ciara and why?

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 25 – 29, Philip’s troubles with the mob spill over and cause problems for others this week. After Xander dissolved the shell corporation Philip was using to launder money for the Vitalis, a target was literally put on his back. Chloe offered him to hide him out at her place, which Brady warned against. Now the mob is coming for him and someone and shot.

Ben has been haunted by Ciara ever since her supposed death at the hands of Vincent. Her mother Hope was so convinced she wasn’t dead that she left Salem to search for her, and she was right. Ciara is being held hostage and locked in a room that looks like a recreation of a room at The Salem Inn. But the question is, who has her and why?

Gabi returned to Salem last week and immediately made a play for Jake. She wants Gabi Chic back, but also him! Unfortunately, he’s with Kate, which didn’t sit well with Gabi who believes she and Jake still have unresolved business. Look for her to make a startling request of Jake, which has him chuckling in disbelief.

Rafe, Nicole and Ben all suggested to Allie that she use hypnosis as a way to remember her attack, but she was unsure she wanted to relive that night. However, with Charlie out on bail and maintaining his innocence, she finally allows Marlena to take her back to that night in London.

After Gwen revealed the truth to Jack and Jennifer, that she was his long lost daughter, Abigail finally gets her chance to face off with her newfound sister, who wants to destroy her family. And if you expect Abby to deliver another slap to Gwen, think again!

