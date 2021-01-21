Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

The actress gave only a hint of what was “coming soon.”

If looks could kill, we’d all be in trouble when we gaze at the image of herself that Kate Mansi posted to Instagram on January 20.

“Hunter,” she captioned the photo. “Coming soon.

“She’s a real joy,” she added with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

OK, so who’s Hunter? And as a fan asked, “Is she going to be in a Lifetime movie?”

“No,” replied the Days of Our Lives alum, previously Abigail. “It’s a new series, but I can’t say anything more yet.”

Mansi might not be able to disclose details of her new role yet… but we can. According to her IMDb page, she’s playing Hunter Clarkman in Casa Grande, a show co-created by Lauren Swickard, who recently headlined Netflix’s A California Christmas with her husband, Josh Swickard (aka Chase on General Hospital).

What’s Casa Grande about? Per Variety, it’s a politically-charged five-episode drama that tells the tale of several farmland families Northern California. “There’s a war about race in our country taking place right now,” director Gabriela Tagliavini said, “and we decided to take the bull by the horns. We show in provocative scenes how hate and violence are originated by fear.”

As for the cast, besides Mansi, it includes John Pyper-Ferguson (The Last Ship), Christina Moore (Claws) and James Marsters, now and forever in our hearts Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel.

Gotta say, it’s especially nice knowing that Mansi has something exciting in the works, considering that she’s missing a whole lotta fireworks on Days of Our Lives. Successor Marci Miller has been killing it as Abigail reels from the double whammy that not only is buddy Gwen a lying liar, but Chad let his wild imagination tuck him into bed with the conniver.

